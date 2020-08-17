U.S. CDC reports 169,350 deaths from coronavirus

WORLD

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday said the number of deaths due to the new coronavirus had risen by 654 to 169,350 and reported 5,382,125 cases, an increase of 41,893 cases from its previous count.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 17, 2020, 10:41 PM IST
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on August 16 versus its previous report released on Sunday. (https://bit.ly/2DT7ymp)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 17, 2020, 10:41 PM IST
