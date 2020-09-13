US CDC Reports 1,92,388 Deaths from Coronavirus as Caseload Rises to 64,27,058

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 64,27,058 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 46,045 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,035 to 192,388.

The CDC’s tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, was of 4 p.m. EDT Sept. 11 versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.