U.S. CDC Reports 203,180 Deaths From Coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 7,009,216 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 50,584 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 851 to 203,180.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Sept. 25 compared with its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

  • First Published: September 27, 2020, 8:13 AM IST
