1-MIN READ

U.S. CDC Reports 239,590 Deaths From Coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 10,170,846 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 134,383 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,859 to 239,590.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 10, compared with its previous report released a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/3mA7Hfa)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • First Published: November 12, 2020, 12:33 IST
