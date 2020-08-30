US Reports Coronavirus Deaths Increase by 978 to 1,81,143, Tally Nears 60 Lakh

The number of deaths caused by the novel coronavirus rose by 978 to 181,143 people, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Saturday, reporting a total of 58,90,532 cases, an increase of 44,656 from its previous count.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Aug. 28 versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.