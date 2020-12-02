News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»World
1-MIN READ

U.S. CDC Shortens COVID-19 Quarantine Period

U.S. CDC Shortens COVID-19 Quarantine Period

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday said that it was adding two shorter selfquarantine periods recommended after potential exposure to the coronavirus to seven days with a negative test and 10 for without a test.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday said that it was adding two shorter self-quarantine periods recommended after potential exposure to the coronavirus to seven days with a negative test and 10 for without a test.

Health authorities currently recommend a 14-day quarantine after last close contact with a person who has COVID-19 in order to curb the transmission of the virus.

The CDC still recommends 14 days for quarantine, while the shorter options are alternatives, CDC officials told reporters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...