U.S. CDC Shortens COVID-19 Quarantine Period
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday said that it was adding two shorter selfquarantine periods recommended after potential exposure to the coronavirus to seven days with a negative test and 10 for without a test.
Health authorities currently recommend a 14-day quarantine after last close contact with a person who has COVID-19 in order to curb the transmission of the virus.
The CDC still recommends 14 days for quarantine, while the shorter options are alternatives, CDC officials told reporters.
