News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»U.S. Condemns Abduction Of Nigeria Schoolboys, Looking Into Boko Haram Claim Of Responsibility
1-MIN READ

U.S. Condemns Abduction Of Nigeria Schoolboys, Looking Into Boko Haram Claim Of Responsibility

U.S. Condemns Abduction Of Nigeria Schoolboys, Looking Into Boko Haram Claim Of Responsibility

The United States on Tuesday condemned "in the strongest terms" the abduction of more than 300 schoolboys from their school in northwestern Nigeria and was investigating Boko Haram's claim of responsibility, a spokesperson for the State Department said.

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday condemned “in the strongest terms” the abduction of more than 300 schoolboys from their school in northwestern Nigeria and was investigating Boko Haram’s claim of responsibility, a spokesperson for the State Department said.

A man identifying himself as the leader of Nigeria’s Boko Haram, whose name means “Western education is forbidden” in the local Hausa language, said the Islamist group was behind the kidnapping which occurred on Friday at a secondary school in Nigeria’s state of Katsina.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...