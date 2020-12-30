U.S. Congressman-elect Letlow Dies Of COVID-19

WASHINGTON: U.S. Representative-elect Luke Letlow of Louisiana has died of COVID-19 , Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said on Tuesday.

Letlow, 41, announced on Dec. 18 that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus .

“It is with heavy hearts that @FirstLadyOfLA and I offer our condolences to Congressman-elect Luke Letlow’s family on his passing after a battle with COVID-19 ,” Edwards said on Twitter.

Letlow, a Republican, won a runoff election on Dec. 5 for the 5th District seat, which represents Northeast and Central Louisiana, and was due to be sworn in on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor