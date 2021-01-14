U.S. Envoy To U.N. Speaks To Taiwan President, Assures Of Support

NEW YORK: The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said on Wednesday that she had spoken with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and made clear the United States “stands with Taiwan and always will, as friends and partners”.

Craft had been due to visit Taiwan this week, despite strong objections from China which views the island as its own territory, but the trip was cancelled by the State Department as part of it stopping all travel ahead of the transition to the incoming Biden administration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor