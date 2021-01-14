News18 Logo

U.S. Envoy To U.N. Speaks To Taiwan President, Assures Of Support
1-MIN READ

U.S. Envoy To U.N. Speaks To Taiwan President, Assures Of Support

NEW YORK: The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said on Wednesday that she had spoken with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and made clear the United States “stands with Taiwan and always will, as friends and partners”.

Craft had been due to visit Taiwan this week, despite strong objections from China which views the island as its own territory, but the trip was cancelled by the State Department as part of it stopping all travel ahead of the transition to the incoming Biden administration.

