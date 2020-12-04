News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
    Choose Municipal Ward
    CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
    News18»World
    1-MIN READ

    U.S. Expert Fauci Backtracks On Criticism Of UK On Vaccine: NBC

    U.S. Expert Fauci Backtracks On Criticism Of UK On Vaccine: NBC

    U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Friday he was reacting to gloating by a British television interviewer when he criticized the country's quick approval of the first coronavirus vaccine.

    WASHINGTON: U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Friday he was reacting to gloating by a British television interviewer when he criticized the country’s quick approval of the first coronavirus vaccine.

    Fauci, longtime director of a leading U.S. government health agency and member of the White House coronavirus task force, apologized for his comments late on Thursday.

    “It was just one of those things where I sat down in front of the TV with a British TV station and the first thing they said was, ‘Ah, we beat you guys. We beat the Americans to the punch’. And I kind of reacted back at him when I think I probably should not have done,” Fauci told NBC’s “Today” show.

    British regulators approved the Pfizer Inc vaccine against COVID-19 on Wednesday, saying it had rigorously assessed the vaccine data and had cut no corners.

    “When I got back on BBC I explained that that was taken out of context. Now the Brits are good. They know what they’re doing — I mean they’re really pros, so that was just not really what I meant,” Fauci said.

    Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been asked by President-elect Joe Biden to remain in that post and also be his chief medical adviser

    Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

    Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Elections 2020 Live Results - Ward-Wise Results | Detailed Results Tally | GHMC Results Live Updates
    • Tags:
    • First Published:
    Next Story

    Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...