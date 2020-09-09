U.S. 'extremely Concerned' By Human Rights Violations After Belarus Vote, Official Says

WORLD

WASHINGTON: The United States is “extemely concerned” by human rights violations after the Belarus election, citing reported kidnapping and threats to opposition figures, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.

“The United States is extremely concerned by continued human rights violations in the wake of Belarus’ election,” the official said. “Reports of opposition figures being kidnapped, forcibly expelled, or otherwise threatened are just a few of the many methods the Belarusian government is using in its attempts to deny freedom of speech.”

  First Published: September 9, 2020, 9:00 AM IST
