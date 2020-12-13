Next Story
U.S. FDA Chief Defends Process For Approving COVID-19 Vaccine
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn defended the FDA's process for approving Pfizer's COVID19 vaccine on Sunday and denied claims by President Donald Trump that the vaccine could have been available a week sooner.
- Reuters
- Last Updated: December 13, 2020, 20:54 IST
“We do not feel that this could have been out a week earlier,” Hahn said on ABC’s “This Week,” noting that the FDA went through its process appropriately and that he felt “very confident” in the decisions the agency made.
