U.S. Forces Japan Begins First Wave Of COVID-19 Vaccinations
1-MIN READ

The United States military has begun its first wave of COVID19 vaccinations in Japan, prioritising frontline medical workers.

TOKYO: The United States military has begun its first wave of COVID-19 vaccinations in Japan, prioritising frontline medical workers.

Inoculations began on Monday at the Yokota Air Base, Lt. Stuart Thrift confirmed to Reuters. U.S. Forces Japan last week took delivery of just under 8,000 doses, a military spokesman said during a FaceBook Live event on Tuesday.

The U.S. government and its partners will distribute 4.67 million doses of Pfizer Inc vaccine and that of Moderna Inc, U.S. Army General Gustave Perna said last week.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


Loading...