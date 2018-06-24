English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
US Government Reunites 522 Children Removed Under 'Zero Tolerance'
President Donald Trump signed an executive order to end his 'Zero Tolerance' policy of separating immigrant children from their families on the U.S.- Mexico border, after images of youngsters in cages sparked outrage at home and abroad.
A protester holds up a sign as mayors from U.S. cities are stopped from entering the children's tent encampment built to deal with the Trump administrations "zero tolerance" policy in Tornillo, Texas, U.S. June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Washington: The US Homeland Security Department said late Saturday the government has reunited 522 children separated from adults as part of a "Zero Tolerance" initiative and plans to reunite another 16 children over the next 24 hours.
The department said in a statement US Customs and Border Protection expects a small number of children separated for reasons other than zero tolerance would remain separated, including if the familial relationship cannot be confirmed.
President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order to end his policy of separating immigrant children from their families on the US-Mexico border, after images of youngsters in cages sparked outrage at home and abroad.
The department also said the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has 2,053 separated minors in HHS-funded facilities "and is working with relevant agency partners to foster communications and work towards reuniting every minor and every parent or guardian via well-established reunification processes."
Currently, 17 percent of minors in HHS funded facilities were placed there as a result of the Zero Tolerance enforcement effort, and the remaining 83 percent arrived in the United States without a parent or guardian, it said.
