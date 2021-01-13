U.S. House Begins Debating Impeachment Of Trump

WASHINGTON: The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday began debating legislation to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time of his presidency.

The House is set to first hold a vote setting rules for Wednesday’s debate. If it is approved, as expected, it will set the stage for a vote later in the day on passage of one article of impeachment charging Trump with inciting insurrection in a speech he made last week that led to rioting in the U.S. Capitol.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor