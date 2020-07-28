U.S. House Judiciary Chairman Nadler in accident, Barr hearing delayed: CNN

WASHINGTON U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler was uninjured in a car accident on Tuesday, CNN reported, but a high-profile hearing with Attorney General William Barr has been delayed until later in the day.

Nadler was one of the Democratic representatives who argued before the U.S. Senate for conviction after the House impeached Republican President Donald Trump earlier this year.

Barr was expected to be questioned heavily about the Trump administration’s response to protests in Portland, Oregon, where federal agents have shot protesters with rubber bullets and used tear gas to disperse them.

