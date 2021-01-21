News18» News»World»US House Speaker Pelosi Seeks Clarity On Senate Readiness For Trump Impeachment Trial
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi walks to her office after speaking at the US Capitol. (AFP)
- Reuters WASHINGTON
- Last Updated: January 21, 2021, 23:26 IST
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she will consult with fellow Democrats in coming days about the Senate's readiness to begin an impeachment trial on former President Donald Trump's alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
"I'll be talking with the managers as to when the Senate will be ready for the trial of the then-president of the United States for his role in instigating an insurrection on the Capitol of the United States," Pelosi told reporters.