U.S. House To Consider Impeachment Article On Wednesday - Lawmaker

WASHINGTON: The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives’ Rules Committee said he expected the article of impeachment against President Donald Trump to get to the House floor for a vote on Wednesday and predicted it will pass.

“It is important that we act, and it is important that we act in a very serious and deliberative manner,” Representative Jim McGovern told CNN in an interview on Monday. “We expect this up on the floor on Wednesday. And I expect that it will pass.”

