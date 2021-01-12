News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

U.S. Imposes Counter Terrorism Sanctions On 5 People - Treasury Website

U.S. Imposes Counter Terrorism Sanctions On 5 People - Treasury Website

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday imposed counter terrorism sanctions on five people it tied to Iran, designating them each as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT), according to the U.S. Treasury Department’s website.

Reuters reported on Monday that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to use newly declassified U.S. intelligence to publicly accuse Iran of ties to al Qaeda in a speech on Tuesday, two people familiar with the matter said, as part of his last-minute offensive against Tehran before handing over to the incoming Biden administration.

