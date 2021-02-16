U.S. 'Outraged' By Iraq Rocket Attack, Blinken Says

WASHINGTON: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States is “outraged” by a rocket attack on Monday in the Iraqi Kurdistan region that reportedly killed a civilian contractor and injured several others, including a U.S. service member and several American contractors.

“I have reached out to Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to discuss the incident and to pledge our support for all efforts to investigate and hold accountable those responsible,” Blinken said in a statement.

