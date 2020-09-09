WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

U.S. Postmaster General Says Trump Statements On Election Mail 'incorrect'

U.S. Postmaster General Says Trump Statements On Election Mail 'incorrect'

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told friends that President Donald Trump's comments about election mail were "incorrect," according to a letter to Congress made public on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON: U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told friends that President Donald Trump’s comments about election mail were “incorrect,” according to a letter to Congress made public on Tuesday.

DeJoy said in a letter he told friends Trump’s “statements regarding the Postal Service and Election Mail were incorrect, and not helpful to the Postal Service.”

Trump said last month that without additional funding from Congress “they can’t have universal mail-in voting, they just can’t have it.” DeJoy has said the Post Office has adequate funding to handle all mailed ballots.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 9, 2020, 8:24 AM IST
Next Story
Loading