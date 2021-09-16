U.S. President Biden to Host UK PM Boris Johnson at the White House Next Week -Axios

U.S. President Joe Biden will host British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the White House next week, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the preparations.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here
Biden's decision was popular with the public, but he has since come under criticism. (Image: Reuters)
U.S. President Joe Biden will host British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the White House next week, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the preparations.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here