U.S. Republican who supports conspiracy theory wins nomination to Congress

A Republican businesswoman who has expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory, Marjorie Taylor Greene, won her party's nomination Tuesday for a seat in the U.S. Congress from Georgia, the New York Times said.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 12, 2020, 7:39 AM IST
WASHINGTON A Republican businesswoman who has expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory, Marjorie Taylor Greene, won her party’s nomination Tuesday for a seat in the U.S. Congress from Georgia, the New York Times said.

Greene defeated John Cowan, a neurosurgeon, in a primary runoff. The winner will likely be elected in November in the conservative district. QAnon is a fringe belief propagated online that claims without evidence “deep-state” traitors are plotting against President Donald Trump.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 12, 2020, 7:39 AM IST
