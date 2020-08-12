U.S. Republican who supports conspiracy theory wins nomination to Congress

WASHINGTON A Republican businesswoman who has expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory, Marjorie Taylor Greene, won her party’s nomination Tuesday for a seat in the U.S. Congress from Georgia, the New York Times said.

Greene defeated John Cowan, a neurosurgeon, in a primary runoff. The winner will likely be elected in November in the conservative district. QAnon is a fringe belief propagated online that claims without evidence “deep-state” traitors are plotting against President Donald Trump.

