U.S. Says Flight with 21 U.S Citizens, 48 residents Left Kabul

A Qatar Airways flight carrying 21 U.S. citizens and 48 lawful permanent residents left Kabul on Sunday, the U.S. State Department said in a statement on Monday.
Taliban soldiers stand in front of a sign at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 9, 2021. WANA via Reuters
