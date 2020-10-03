News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»World
1-MIN READ

U.S. Senate Floor Activity Rescheduled, But Supreme Court Nominee Hearing To Continue: McConnell

U.S. Senate Floor Activity Rescheduled, But Supreme Court Nominee Hearing To Continue: McConnell

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Saturday that all Senate floor activity would be rescheduled until after October 19, but committee work, like the confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, would continue.

WASHINGTON: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Saturday that all Senate floor activity would be rescheduled until after October 19, but committee work, like the confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, would continue.

“Previously-scheduled floor activity will be rescheduled until after October 19th… The important work of the Senate’s committees can and will continue as each committee sees fit,” McConnell said in a statement.

A number of Republican Senators have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 3, 2020, 11:29 PM IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...