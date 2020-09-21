WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

U.S. Senator Alexander Indicates Comfortable Moving Forward On SCOTUS Nomination

U.S. Senator Alexander Indicates Comfortable Moving Forward On SCOTUS Nomination

Republican U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander indicated in a statement on Sunday he is comfortable moving forward on a Supreme Court nomination in an election year to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died on Friday, CNN reported.

WASHINGTON: Republican U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander indicated in a statement on Sunday he is comfortable moving forward on a Supreme Court nomination in an election year to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died on Friday, CNN reported.

“No one should be surprised that a Republican Senate majority would vote on a Republican President’s Supreme Court nomination, even during a presidential election year. The Constitution gives senators the power to do it,” Alexander said in a statement posted on Twitter by CNN reporter Lauren Fox.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 21, 2020, 7:33 AM IST
Next Story
Loading