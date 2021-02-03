News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»U.S. Supreme Court Tosses Ruling Against Germany In Nazi-era Art Dispute
1-MIN READ

U.S. Supreme Court Tosses Ruling Against Germany In Nazi-era Art Dispute

U.S. Supreme Court Tosses Ruling Against Germany In Nazi-era Art Dispute

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out a lower court ruling that had let a lawsuit proceed in the United States against Germany over claims that its former Nazi government coerced Jewish art dealers to sell a collection of medieval religious art in 1935 for far less than its value.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out a lower court ruling that had let a lawsuit proceed in the United States against Germany over claims that its former Nazi government coerced Jewish art dealers to sell a collection of medieval religious art in 1935 for far less than its value.

In a 9-0 decision, the justices ruled that the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, a federal law that limits the jurisdiction of American courts over lawsuits against foreign governments, bars the claims brought against a German agency that administers state museums. The justices ordered a lower courts to reconsider other arguments made in the lawsuit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...