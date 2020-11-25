News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

U.S. To Impose Fresh Iran-related Sanctions On Four Entities, Envoy Warns Of More To Come

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday will impose Iran-related sanctions on four entities, U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Elliott Abrams said, accusing the entities in China and Russia of acitivities in promoting Iran’s missile program.

Abrams, speaking at a virtual Beirut Institute event, warned that Washington would continue to apply pressure on Iran, with sanctions expected over the coming weeks and through December and January related to arms, weapons of mass destruction and human rights.

