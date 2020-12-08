U.S. To Impose Sanctions On Iranian Official, University: U.S. Official

WASHINGTON: The United States plans to impose terrorism-related sanctions on Hasan Irlu, Iran’s ambassador to the Houthis, and on Al-Mustafa International University, a U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The official described Irlu as an official of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’s Quds Force and called the university a platform for Quds Force operations abroad, saying both would be sanctioned under U.S. Executive Order 13224. The U.S. Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor