U.S. Will Stand With Southeast Asian Countries Against Chinese Pressure - Blinken

U.S. Will Stand With Southeast Asian Countries Against Chinese Pressure - Blinken

The United States rejects China's maritime claims in the South China Sea beyond what it is permitted under international law and stands with Southeast Asian countries resisting Chinese pressure, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON: The United States rejects China’s maritime claims in the South China Sea beyond what it is permitted under international law and stands with Southeast Asian countries resisting Chinese pressure, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

Blinken made the remarks in a call with Philippine Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

“Secretary Blinken pledged to stand with Southeast Asian claimants in the face of PRC pressure,” it said, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

