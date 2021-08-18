Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, Family Given Shelter in UAE on 'Humanitarian Grounds'

The United Arab Emirates says it has accepted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his family for humanitarian considerations. Ghani fled Afghanistan on Sunday as the Taliban approached Kabul. The statement carried by the UAE's state-run WAM news agency on Wednesday did not say where Ghani was in the country. It quoted the country's Foreign Ministry in a one-sentence statement.

Ghani was earlier reported to have taken shelter in neighbouring Tajikistan or Uzbekistan.

A recent report said the Afghanistan embassy in Tajikistan has demanded the Interpol to arrest the former president Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib and the former Chief Advisor to Ghani, Fazel Mahmood for theft of the treasury. The Afghanistan embassy has demanded Ghani to hand over the treasury to an international tribunal to restore the people’s wealth.

Helicopter Packed With Money

Russian official news agency TASS on Monday had reported that the 72-year-old President fled Afghanistan aboard a helicopter packed with money. “As for the reasons for the collapse of the regime, they are characterised by how Ghani fled the country. Four cars were packed with money, and they tried to cram another bag of cash into the helicopter. Not all the cash managed to squeeze in, and some of the money was left lying on the airfield," a mission employee was quoted as saying by the report.

Though TASS did not name the mission employee, quoting Russian diplomatic mission spokesperson Nikita Ishenko, Russian wire service Sputnik reported that Ghani was escorted with cars filled with cash as he was fleeing Kabul.

‘Bleeding Flood’

In his first comments after he left Afghanistan, Ghani in a Facebook post on Sunday said he was faced with a “hard choice" between the “armed Taliban" who wanted to enter the Presidential Palace or “leaving the dear country that I dedicated my life to protecting the past 20 years".

“If there were still countless countrymen martyred and they would face the destruction and destruction of Kabul city, the result would have been a big human disaster in this six million city. The Taliban have made it to remove me, they are here to attack all Kabul and the people of Kabul. In order to avoid the bleeding flood, I thought it was best to get out," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

