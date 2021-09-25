UAE Announces Ministerial Changes Including Finance, Environment

United Arab Emirates Prime Minister and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced ministerial changes on Saturday, including new finance and environment ministers.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been appointed finance minister and deputy prime minister and Maryam Al Muhairi becomes the minister of climate change and environment.

Sheikh Mohammed announced the changes on Twitter, along with several structural changes.

