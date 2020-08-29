UAE Formally Ends Israel Boycott amid US-brokered Deal
Women wearing face masks against the coronavirus walk past United Arab Emirates and Israeli flags at the Peace Bridge in Netanya, Israel, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. The UAE flag was displayed to celebrate last week's announcement that Israel and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to establish full diplomatic relations. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
The state-run WAM news agency reported the decree on Saturday, saying it was on the orders of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler of Abu Dhabi and the Emirates’ leader.