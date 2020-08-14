WORLD

UAE-Israel deal is 'theatre' fabricated by U.S., says Iran's Zarif

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif on Friday denounced an accord between the United Arab Emirates and Israel to normalise ties as "theatre" fabricated by the United States.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 14, 2020, 5:53 PM IST
BEIRUT Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif on Friday denounced an accord between the United Arab Emirates and Israel to normalise ties as “theatre” fabricated by the United States.

“They (U.S.) think that by fabricating the theatre like the one that happened yesterday unfortunately, that they can determine the fate of Palestine,” Zarif said in televised remarks during a visit to Lebanon.

“The current U.S. administration has proven that it is not capable of understanding the political realities in our region.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

