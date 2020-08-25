UAE, Israel Defence Ministers Pledge To Boost Communication After Deal On Ties

DUBAI: Israel and the United Arab Emirates’ defence ministers pledged on Tuesday to boost communication between their countries after their deal to normalise ties, according to an Israeli defence ministry statement and UAE state news agency WAM.

A U.S.-brokered deal on establishing full relations between Israel and the UAE was announced on Aug. 13, forming a new axis in confronting Shi’ite Muslim Iran and Sunni Islamist militants in the Middle East. The UAE is only the third Arab country to normalise relations with Israel in more than 70 years.

In a telephone call, UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs Mohammed al-Bawardi and Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said they were “looking forward to strengthening communication channels”, a statement carried by WAM said.

Gantz’s office quoted him as saying that they agreed to “keep an open channel between them”.

“We share important security interests. Cooperation will bolster regional stability,” a statement from Gantz’s office said.

While the deal has met some Israeli dissent over requests by the UAE for Washington to provide it with F-35 stealth fighter jets, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reassured Israel on Monday that it would retain a military advantage in the region under any future arms deals.

