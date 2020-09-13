UAE, Israeli Educational Institutions Sign Artificial Intelligence MoU - WAM

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates’ Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and Israel’s Weizmann Institute of Science have agreed to work together, UAE state news agency WAM said on Sunday.

The memorandum of understanding follows the UAE’s decision a month ago to normalise relations with Israel. Both countries have said they hope normalised ties will bring economic and technological benefits.

The MoU is the first signed between Israeli and UAE higher education bodies, WAM said, intending to “advance the development and use of artificial intelligence as a tool for progress”.

Spheres of possible collaboration include academic exchanges, conferences, sharing computing resources and the establishment of a joint virtual institute for artificial intelligence, WAM said.

Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence was founded in 2019.

