UAE Issues New Guidelines for Ramadan 2020 Fasting and Prayer Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Workers clean and sterilise the roof of Kaaba, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (Image: Reuters)

Workers clean and sterilise the roof of Kaaba, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (Image: Reuters)

Additionally, any physical contact, including hugging or shaking hands is strictly prohibited and the practices of iftar and suhoor should be restricted to family and close friends only.

The United Arab Emirates has issued new guidelines to be followed during the holy month of Ramzan. The Islamic month is falling amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has left the world in a critical state.


To ensure social distancing during these times and avoid any possible spread, the government in UAE has issued new fatwa or guidelines to be followed during the month of Ramadan 2020. According to the official document, the country has banned the gathering of more than 10 people.


There have been changes in the timings of work hours and other activities, including taxi services.


Additionally, any physical contact, including hugging or shaking hands is strictly prohibited and the practices of iftar and suhoor should be restricted to family and close friends only.


People are advised against donating food or distributing food directly to any person outside one’s home. Only authorized bodies are allowed to do such donations to minimize the risk of virus transmission.


The guidelines have strictly advised people to hold prayers and namaz at homes and not to gather at local mosques. Group prayers are allowed only for people living in the same household.


People can leave the house for necessities; however, they should avoid any gatherings. Proper sanitization is required people touching the face. One should wear a mask while stepping out of the house. People should carry sanitizers with them while stepping out of the house.


Elderly people and those with chronic illness are advised to stay back home and not to step out of the house unless it is extremely urgent.

