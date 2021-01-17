UAE Lowers Age Requirement For COVID-19 Vaccines To 16

News18 Logo

The United Arab Emirates has lowered the minimum age requirement to receive a COVID19 vaccination to 16, from 18 previously, the ministry of health said on Sunday.

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has lowered the minimum age requirement to receive a COVID-19 vaccination to 16, from 18 previously, the ministry of health said on Sunday.

The UAE, made of up seven emirates, is offering all residents and citizens free of charge a vaccine manufactured by Chinese state-backed pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm.

The emirate of Dubai alone is offering citizens and residents the choice of either the Sinopharm or the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The statement carried by the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority did not specify which vaccine the new minimum age applied to.

(Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Toby Chopra)

