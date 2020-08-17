UAE minister says UAE-Israel agreement not directed at Iran

DUBAI United Arab Emirate’s minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said on Monday the UAE reaching an agreement to normalise ties with Israel was a “sovereign decision” that was not directed at Iran.

The UAE on Sunday said it had summoned Iran’s charge d’affaires in Abu Dhabi in response to a speech by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani — in which he called the agreement a betrayal — that the foreign ministry described as “unacceptable”.

