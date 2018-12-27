English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In a Bid to 'Normalise Ties', UAE Reopens its Damascus Embassy After 8 Years
The UAE was reportedly one of several regional states to back armed groups opposed to Assad, though its role was less prominent than those of Saudi Arabia, Qatar or Turkey.
File photo of UAE flag. (Reuters)
Damascus/Dubai: The United Arab Emirates reopened its embassy in Damascus on Thursday, marking a big diplomatic boost for President Bashar al-Assad from a US-allied Arab state that once backed rebels fighting him.
The UAE said the move aimed to normalise ties and to curb risks of regional interference in "Arab, Syrian affairs" - an apparent reference to non-Arab Iran, whose support for Assad has been critical to his war effort.
The UAE flag was raised at the embassy, shut since the early months of Syria's conflict nearly eight years ago. The UAE Foreign Ministry said its charge d'affaires assumed his duties on Thursday.
The UAE was one of several regional states to back armed groups opposed to Assad, though its role was less prominent than those of Saudi Arabia, Qatar or Turkey, rebel sources in the region have said. Emirati support has been associated with groups opposed to Islamist domination of the uprising.
Nearly eight years into the war, Assad has recovered control of most of Syria with support from Russia, Iran, and Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim groups such as Lebanon's Hezbollah.
His military advances gathered pace this year with the defeat of the last big rebel enclaves near Damascus and recovery of the southwestern region.
Earlier this month, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir became the first Arab head of state to visit Damascus since the start of the Syrian conflict, flying into Damascus airport.
The border crossing between Syria and Jordan, another U.S.-ally that backed the rebels, was reopened in October. A Syrian passenger flight flew to Tunisia on Thursday for the first time in nearly eight years.
The Arab League suspended Syria's membership in 2011. An Arab diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters last week he believed a majority wanted Syria to be readmitted - with only three or four states expected to oppose this.
Egyptian state-run media have called for Syria to be reinstated. The secretary general of the Arab League, veteran Egyptian diplomat Ahmed Aboul Gheit, said in April that the decision to suspend Syria had been "hasty".
Arms, training and funds from Arab states were funnelled to Syrian rebels through a programme overseen by the CIA until U.S. President Donald Trump ordered it shut down last year. In another potential boost to Assad, Trump also last week decided to withdraw U.S. forces deployed in northern and eastern Syria in support of Kurdish-led militia.
The anti-Assad rebels' last foothold is an arc of northwestern territory abutting with Turkey, which still supports them.
Damascus has vowed to recoup control of the entire country.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The UAE said the move aimed to normalise ties and to curb risks of regional interference in "Arab, Syrian affairs" - an apparent reference to non-Arab Iran, whose support for Assad has been critical to his war effort.
The UAE flag was raised at the embassy, shut since the early months of Syria's conflict nearly eight years ago. The UAE Foreign Ministry said its charge d'affaires assumed his duties on Thursday.
The UAE was one of several regional states to back armed groups opposed to Assad, though its role was less prominent than those of Saudi Arabia, Qatar or Turkey, rebel sources in the region have said. Emirati support has been associated with groups opposed to Islamist domination of the uprising.
Nearly eight years into the war, Assad has recovered control of most of Syria with support from Russia, Iran, and Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim groups such as Lebanon's Hezbollah.
His military advances gathered pace this year with the defeat of the last big rebel enclaves near Damascus and recovery of the southwestern region.
Earlier this month, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir became the first Arab head of state to visit Damascus since the start of the Syrian conflict, flying into Damascus airport.
The border crossing between Syria and Jordan, another U.S.-ally that backed the rebels, was reopened in October. A Syrian passenger flight flew to Tunisia on Thursday for the first time in nearly eight years.
The Arab League suspended Syria's membership in 2011. An Arab diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters last week he believed a majority wanted Syria to be readmitted - with only three or four states expected to oppose this.
Egyptian state-run media have called for Syria to be reinstated. The secretary general of the Arab League, veteran Egyptian diplomat Ahmed Aboul Gheit, said in April that the decision to suspend Syria had been "hasty".
Arms, training and funds from Arab states were funnelled to Syrian rebels through a programme overseen by the CIA until U.S. President Donald Trump ordered it shut down last year. In another potential boost to Assad, Trump also last week decided to withdraw U.S. forces deployed in northern and eastern Syria in support of Kurdish-led militia.
The anti-Assad rebels' last foothold is an arc of northwestern territory abutting with Turkey, which still supports them.
Damascus has vowed to recoup control of the entire country.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mr Majnu Early Reviews: Akhil Akkineni, Nidhhi Agerwal Film Gets a Thumbs Up
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- PUBG Mobile Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode And More
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- Marvel's The Punisher Season 2 Review: Despite Complicated Plots, Jon Bernthal Steals the Show as Frank Castle
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results