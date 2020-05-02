WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

UAE Sends 7 Metric Tonnes of Medical Supplies to Boost India's Covid-19 Fight

(Representative image) A worker preprares to load medical supplies in a cargo aircraft at Liege airport, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir - RC26FG9H4KEG

(Representative image) A worker preprares to load medical supplies in a cargo aircraft at Liege airport, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir - RC26FG9H4KEG

The aid sent by plane will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the virus, the embassy said in a statement.

  • PTI Dubai
  • Last Updated: May 2, 2020, 6:27 PM IST
Share this:

The UAE on Saturday sent seven metric tonnes of medical supplies to India to bolster its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gulf country's embassy here said.


The aid sent by plane will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the virus, the embassy said in a statement.

"The UAE is committed to extending critical support to nations seeking to bolster their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," the UAE's Ambassador to India Ahmed Abdul Rahman AlBanna said.


"UAE assistance to India comes in recognition of the profound and brotherly ties our two countries have shared throughout the years," he said.


Combating COVID-19 has become a primary global concern, and the UAE acts out of its conviction that strengthening the efforts of other countries to contain the virus is a pressing necessity, the envoy said.


Till now, the UAE has provided more than 348 metric tonnes of aid to over 34 countries, supporting nearly 3,48,000 medical professionals in the process.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    26,535

    +1,387*  

  • Total Confirmed

    37,776

    +2,411*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,018

    +953*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,223

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 02 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,060,781

    +42,935*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,359,055

    +82,682*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,059,275

    +34,746*  

  • Total DEATHS

    238,999

    +5,001*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres