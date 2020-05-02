UAE Sends 7 Metric Tonnes of Medical Supplies to Boost India's Covid-19 Fight

The UAE on Saturday sent seven metric tonnes of medical supplies to India to bolster its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gulf country's embassy here said.







The aid sent by plane will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the virus, the embassy said in a statement.

"The UAE is committed to extending critical support to nations seeking to bolster their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," the UAE's Ambassador to India Ahmed Abdul Rahman AlBanna said.







"UAE assistance to India comes in recognition of the profound and brotherly ties our two countries have shared throughout the years," he said.







Combating COVID-19 has become a primary global concern, and the UAE acts out of its conviction that strengthening the efforts of other countries to contain the virus is a pressing necessity, the envoy said.







Till now, the UAE has provided more than 348 metric tonnes of aid to over 34 countries, supporting nearly 3,48,000 medical professionals in the process.