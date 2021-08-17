UAE Senior Official Says Taliban Statements Encouraging

CHANGE LANGUAGE
A Taliban fighter runs towards the crowd outside Kabul airport, on August 16, 2021, in this still image taken from a video. REUTERS TV/via REUTERS

A senior UAE official said on Tuesday the statements of the Taliban are "encouraging", in the first comment from the Gulf country since the fall of Kabul to the Islamist movement.

A senior UAE official said on Tuesday the statements of the Taliban are "encouraging", in the first comment from the Gulf country since the fall of Kabul to the Islamist movement.

"Nations are not built with revenge, but through amnesty, through dialogue and tolerance," said Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to the UAE president.

"We hope that the Afghans will turn the pages of suffering in favor of peace and prosperity," he added on Twitter.

first published:August 17, 2021, 23:38 IST