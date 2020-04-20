WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

UAE to Operate Special Flights to Bring Back Emiratis from India Amid Covid-19 Restrictions

A screening centre in Abu Dhabi. (Reuters)

A screening centre in Abu Dhabi. (Reuters)

Sharjah-headquartered budget carrier Air Arabia will operate the repatriation flights from Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi and Hyderabad.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 4:01 PM IST
Share this:

The UAE government on Monday announced to operate special repatriation flights from four Indian cities to bring back its nationals stuck in the country due to the restrictions on air travel amidst the coronavirus pandemic, media reports said.

Sharjah-headquartered budget carrier Air Arabia will operate the repatriation flights from Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi and Hyderabad, Khaleej Times reported.

While the special flights from Mumbai and Delhi will operate on Monday, those from Cochin and Hyderabad will operate on Tuesday, it said.

"Air Arabia remains committed to bring stranded citizens back home as well as supporting requests to operate repatriation flights and is working closely with UAE authorities in this regard. The airline announced earlier that it's operating a mix of repatriation flights as well as cargo flights during the month of April to multiple destinations," it said in a statement on Monday.

Further information about the repatriation and cargo flights is available on the website or can be obtained by contacting the Air Arabia call centre on 06 5580000, it said.

Last week, the airline announced new passenger repatriation as well as cargo flights to nine countries -- Afghanistan, Iran, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Sudan, Egypt, India and Nepal -- from Sharjah International Airport.

The Indian government has banned all domestic as well as international air travel until May 3 in view of the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 160,000 people globally.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,255

    +960*  

  • Total Confirmed

    17,656

    +1,540*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,842

    +540*  

  • Total DEATHS

    559

    +40*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 20 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,617,213

    +43,620*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,416,135

    +86,596*

  • Cured/Discharged

    632,983

    +37,754*  

  • Total DEATHS

    165,939

    +5,222*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres