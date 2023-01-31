CHANGE LANGUAGE
UAE Vice President Rashid Al Maktoum Renames Al Minhad District as Hind City
1-MIN READ

UAE Vice President Rashid Al Maktoum Renames Al Minhad District as Hind City

By: News Desk

Edited By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

January 31, 2023, 12:16 IST

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Prime Minister and Vice-President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum renamed Al Minhad district to Hind City (Image: Reuters)

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued an order over the weekend to rename Al Minhad district as Hind City

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, renamed the Al Minhad district on Sunday to Hind City, news agency ANI said in a report citing UAE’s state-run news agency WAM.

Hind City is divided into four zones which house residents of the UAE. It spans over an area of 83.9 km. “The city includes four zones-Hind 1, Hind 2, Hind 3, and Hind 4-and spans an area of 83.9km,” WAM said in its report.

Hind City is connected through key roadways such as Emirates Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road and Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road, ANI said in its report.

The renaming of Al Minhad and its neighbouring territories came after directions were issued by the ruler of Dubai.

Dubai authorities have earlier also renamed structures and territories. The authorities renamed Burj Dubai to Burj Khalifa in 2010 after UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was the former ruler of Abu Dhabi. He passed away on May 13, 2022.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum holds four key positions in the country. He is the vice president of UAE, its Prime Minister and also its defence minister. He is also the ruler of Dubai, a role he took over following the death of his brother Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum is credited for planning the city of Dubai and is regarded as one of the world’s most prominent real estate developers.

first published:January 31, 2023, 11:22 IST
last updated:January 31, 2023, 12:16 IST
