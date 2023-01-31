United Arab Emirates (UAE) Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, renamed the Al Minhad district on Sunday to Hind City, news agency ANI said in a report citing UAE’s state-run news agency WAM.

Mohammed bin Rashid issues directives to rename Al Minhad area as “Hind City”#WamNews https://t.co/PZiQ7Tobeq pic.twitter.com/Y77C2TccME— WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) January 29, 2023

Hind City is divided into four zones which house residents of the UAE. It spans over an area of 83.9 km. “The city includes four zones-Hind 1, Hind 2, Hind 3, and Hind 4-and spans an area of 83.9km,” WAM said in its report.

Hind City is connected through key roadways such as Emirates Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road and Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road, ANI said in its report.

The renaming of Al Minhad and its neighbouring territories came after directions were issued by the ruler of Dubai.

.@HHShkMohd has issued directives to rename the Al Minhad area and its surrounding areas as “Hind City”.The city includes four zones, and is served by major roads, including Emirates Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road & Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road. The city includes housing for Emirati citizens.— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 29, 2023

Dubai authorities have earlier also renamed structures and territories. The authorities renamed Burj Dubai to Burj Khalifa in 2010 after UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was the former ruler of Abu Dhabi. He passed away on May 13, 2022.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum holds four key positions in the country. He is the vice president of UAE, its Prime Minister and also its defence minister. He is also the ruler of Dubai, a role he took over following the death of his brother Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum is credited for planning the city of Dubai and is regarded as one of the world’s most prominent real estate developers.

