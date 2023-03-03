An airport in Russia’s St Petersburg temporarily suspended all flights amid reports that an unidentified object such as a drone had been spotted flying over it.

Russian state-run TASS news agency said that airspace within a 200 km radius of Pulkovo was closed until 1320 local time on Tuesday. However, no reasons was provided for the suspension.

“An unidentified flying object was spotted in the morning 180km [112 miles] from St. Petersburg in the area of one of the military facilities,” VChK OGPU Telegram channel said.

“Pulkovo Airport [St Petersburg] was closed on the recommendation of the Ministry of Defence,” it added.

Data from the Flight Radar website showed several domestic flights bound for St Petersburg turning back to their destinations.

According to a report in Newsweek, a ‘UFO’ was spotted in the skies over the city. The report said that local authorities had introduced a “carpet" plan after an unidentified object was seen approaching the city.

Under the plan, which is usually rolled out when unidentified objects are spotted in Russian airspace, fighter jets were dispatched to investigate. However, the jets couldn’t find anything.

Other unconfirmed reports claimed that the object was a “large drone" as the local media blamed NATO for the incursion without any evidence.

According to a report in Mirror, similar drones were also spotted over the North Caucasus and Belogrod.

The development comes amid heightened security concerns in Kremlin as Vladimir Putin continued his war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a 10-year-old video also resurfaced online claiming to show UFO in Russia. However, UfoInterest, a group that assesses the authenticity of ‘UFO’ related content and materials, said that the clip can be traced to a hoax channel “UFO Today".

