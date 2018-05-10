English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UK Apologises to Libyan Ex-Rebel and Wife Over Role in 2004 Rendition
In this file photo of Abdul Hakim Belhadj of Libya's Homeland party speaks during a demonstration at the Ennahda party "Youth Festival" organized by the Renaissance Movement at the Conference Palace in Tunis. (Photo: Reuters/Anis Mili)
London: Britain has apologised to Libyan former rebel Abdul Hakim Belhadj and his wife Fatima Boudchar over the role of British spies in their 2004 rendition from Thailand to Libya, where Belhadj was then tortured by Muammar Gaddafi's henchmen.
Boudchar, who was pregnant at the time of the rendition and was detained in Gaddafi's Libya until shortly before giving birth, was in the public gallery in parliament with her son to hear Wright's statement.
"Following mediation, the UK government has reached a full and final settlement of Mr Belhadj and Mrs Boudchar's claims," Wright said.
"No admissions of liability have been made by any of the defendants ... The government has agreed to pay Mrs Boudchar 500,000 pounds ($676,000)."
"The Prime Minister has now written to them both to apologise," he said, adding that the British government believed Belhadj and Boudchar's account of what had happened to them.
