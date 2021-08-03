UK Attacker, Who Was Killed by Police, Had Vowed to 'Kill The Queen'

A British man killed by police after conducting a London stabbing rampage shared extremist views, including wanting to “kill the Queen", before he was released from prison, an inquest heard Tuesday.

Sudesh Amman, 20, was killed by undercover armed officers while wearing a fake suicide vest after wounding two people in a knife attack in south London in February last year.

The attack occurred within 10 days of Amman being released early from a 40-month prison sentence for Islamist-related terror offences — namely the possession and distribution of extremist documents.

He was automatically released despite pleas from the police to keep him incarcerated due to concerning intelligence about him, inquest jurors at London’s Royal Courts of Justice heard this week.

On Tuesday, they learned his behaviour had become increasingly violent while serving time in Belmarsh prison, in southeast London, and that he had shared the desire to join the Islamic State (IS) group.

“(He) has been shouting different things on the wings such as ‘this place is full of non-believers’… and ‘everyone here will come under the black flag (of IS)’," a prisoner report shown to the jury stated.

He also “shared extreme views including a desire to kill the Queen, become a suicide bomber and join Isis", the inquest heard.

Amman was also said revel in his perceived notoriety behind bars and to have mixed with other high-profile terror offenders, including the brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi.

Detective Chief Inspector Luke Williams, from the Metropolitan Police, told inquest jurors he “appeared proud to have been the youngest terrorist offender at Belmarsh… (and) didn’t seem remorseful".

Intelligence shared by prison authorities with police four months before the attack in October 2019 also suggested he was involved in radicalising other inmates there.

Britain passed emergency laws last year to stop convicted terrorists from being automatically released part-way through their prison sentences following Amman’s rampage and a deadly knife attack near London Bridge in November 2019.

In that prior incident Usman Khan, 28, stabbed two people to death while attending a prisoner rehabilitation programme less than a year after he had been released from jail under strict conditions.

