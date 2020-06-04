UK Business Minister Alok Sharma Tests Negative for Covid-19
File photo of UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Alok Sharma.
Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS - RC219F9JN6A3
Transport minister Grant Shapps said Sharma is working from home and is doing fine.
- Reuters
- Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 10:54 PM IST
British business minister Alok Sharma said he had tested negative for COVID-19, in a statement posted on Twitter a day after he had been taken ill inside parliament.
"Just had results in and my test for #COVID-19 was negative," he tweeted.
"Huge thanks to everyone for their really kind messages over the last 24 hours and my grateful thanks also to the parliamentary authorities and Speaker for their support yesterday."
Transport minister Grant Shapps earlier said Sharma is "doing fine" after being taken ill in parliament.
"I've spoken to Alok in the last hour - he's doing fine, actually he's working today from home as usual. He's awaiting his test results," Shapps told a news conference.
https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/fallback/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&query=UK,Business,Minister,Alok,Sharma,Tests,Negative,for,Covid-19,Alok,Sharma,coronavirus,&publish_min=2020-06-03T00:09:09.000Z&publish_max=2020-06-05T00:09:09.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
Next Story