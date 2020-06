UK Business Minister Alok Sharma Tests Negative for Covid-19

British business minister Alok Sharma said he had tested negative for COVID-19, in a statement posted on Twitter a day after he had been taken ill inside parliament.

"Just had results in and my test for #COVID-19 was negative," he tweeted.

"Huge thanks to everyone for their really kind messages over the last 24 hours and my grateful thanks also to the parliamentary authorities and Speaker for their support yesterday."

Transport minister Grant Shapps earlier said Sharma is "doing fine" after being taken ill in parliament.

"I've spoken to Alok in the last hour - he's doing fine, actually he's working today from home as usual. He's awaiting his test results," Shapps told a news conference.