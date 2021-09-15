UK Cabinet Reshuffle: Rishi Sunak Retains Role as FinMin; Dominic Raab Moved Over Afghan Crisis Flak

Liz Truss has been appointed as the new UK foreign secretary, in a cabinet reshuffle. Meanwhile, the UK’s finance minister Rishi Sunak has retained his role.

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday moved foreign minister Dominic Raab following sustained criticism of his handling of the Afghanistan crisis, Downing Street said.

Johnson made Raab deputy prime minister, justice secretary and Lord Chancellor in a reshuffle that also saw gaffe-prone education secretary Gavin Williamson sacked.

