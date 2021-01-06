UK Calls Arrests of Hong Kong Activists 'Grievous Attack' on Rights and Freedoms

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Wednesday criticised the arrests of more than 50 democracy figures in Hong Kong -- including a US citizen -- as a "grievous attack" on the city's rights and freedoms.

"The mass arrest of politicians and activists in Hong Kong is a grievous attack on Hong Kong's rights and freedoms as protected under the Joint Declaration," he said, referring to the UK's 1984 agreement with Beijing that paved the way for the territory's return to Chinese rule.