News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»UK Calls Arrests of Hong Kong Activists 'Grievous Attack' on Rights and Freedoms
1-MIN READ

UK Calls Arrests of Hong Kong Activists 'Grievous Attack' on Rights and Freedoms

Pro-democratic party members shout slogans in response to the mass arrests during a press conference in Hong Kong Wednesday, January 6, 2021. (Image: AP)

Pro-democratic party members shout slogans in response to the mass arrests during a press conference in Hong Kong Wednesday, January 6, 2021. (Image: AP)

Over 50 pro-democratic activists in Hong Kong were arrested on Wednesday for breaking the city’s contentious national security law, local media reported.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Wednesday criticised the arrests of more than 50 democracy figures in Hong Kong -- including a US citizen -- as a "grievous attack" on the city's rights and freedoms.

"The mass arrest of politicians and activists in Hong Kong is a grievous attack on Hong Kong's rights and freedoms as protected under the Joint Declaration," he said, referring to the UK's 1984 agreement with Beijing that paved the way for the territory's return to Chinese rule.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...